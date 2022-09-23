Preggers Bipasha Basu's baby shower to be a close-knit affair - check theme, invite details

New Delhi: Actress Bipasha Basu and husband Karan Singh Grover recently announced the good news of their baby's arrival. The couple took to social media to share a stunning maternity photoshoot, where the actress flaunted her cutesy baby bump.

Well, recently Bipasha had her baby shower event, which the couple celebrated with their close friends and family. The Baby shower will be thrown by a very close friend of Bipasha for her intimate friends and family.

We got our hands on the adorable invite that was crafted for the private affair and it indeed brought us a smile. The beautiful invite read the venue details. The tagline of the invite and the theme of the occasion was something that caught our attention.

The tagline read - "A Lil monkey is on the way". We do await him/her. The theme or the dress code for the event mentioned - "Ladies - Pink and Peaches Gents - Lavender and Blues"

The invite also mentioned taking necessary precautions for the guests as far as COVID-19 is concerned to ensure no harm to the baby and the mommy-to-be. The Baby Shower is one to include around just twenty of Bipasha and Karan Grover's dearest ones and it apparently turns out to be a tight-knit affair.

With such a priceless moment for the duo, we wish them a happy Baby Shower and utterly await to welcome Baby Basu-Singh-Grover!

Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel`s film `Alone` in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.