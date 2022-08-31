New Delhi: Television actress Debina Bonnerjee is expecting her second child and the news was announced by the couple on social media. Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina are blessed with a baby girl, who was born four months back. The telly duo shared the good news on Instagram.

PREGNANT DEBINA BONNERJEE DOES SQUATS

Debina, who is a fitness enthusiast, is taking full care of her mind, body and soul through her second pregnancy. Under the supervision of an expert trainer, she decided to share her gym video where she can be seen doing squats, lifting dumbbells and other exercises.

She captioned the video: A sneak-peak into how I manage to do my easy-breezy workout with the help of my instructor @mindbodydesign_newyou These days I’m all about A healthy body, calm mind and surround myself with a bunch of loveable people!!! Keeping up with my fitness just to make sure me and my baby are healthy inside-out. Location : @byou.in @sk_click_a_world #workout #healthypractices #debinabonnerjee

Debina and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed their first child Lianna, through IVF in April this year. In her YouTube video, talking about her pregnancy journey Debina earlier revealed, “The fight to become a mother lasted five years. I failed five times during the process, which included three IUIs and two IVFs. I also tried alternative therapies, like acupuncture and flower therapy. I would cry all the time because I held myself responsible for the failure.”

Second pregnancy came as a surprise to the couple and they term it as ‘divinely timed’. Debina and Gurmeet welcomed Lianna into this world on April 3, 2022. Sharing the happy news, the couple wrote on Instagram, “With utmost gratitude we welcome our “BABY GIRL” into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude, Gurmeet & Debina......#gurbina #gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee #love #goodnews."

GANESH CHATURTHI CELEBRATIONS

Debina and Guru welcomed Bappa home on the festive occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2022. The couple shared their adorable pictures online. She wrote: ganpataya devaya namah @guruchoudhary @lianna_choudhary Outfit @everbloomindia @oakpinionpr

Ganeshotsav is one of the major attractions and festivals celebrated widely in Maharashtra. Huge Ganpati pandals are decked up and devotees throng them in huge numbers, seeking his blessings.