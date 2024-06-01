Preggers Deepika Padukone Flaunts Baby Bump In A Stunning Black Dress: Watch

New Delhi: Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone is one of the film industry's most beautiful and loved actresses. She announced her pregnancy earlier this year and fans are excited about DeepVeer's baby. The actress was snapped outside a restaurant last night with her mom flaunting her adorable baby bump in a black dress and fans are in love.

Deepika looked chic in a stylish body-hugging black dress under a blue denim jacket. The actress showed off her baby bump in the skintight dress and radiated pregnancy glow. Many pictures and videos from last night are now going viral and fans are dropping heart-eye and cute-face emojis in the comment section.

Deepika has been facing immense scrutiny on social media ever since she stepped out to cast her vote in the fifth phase of the Mumbai Lok Sabha elections. Last week, Deepika Padukone shut down her trolls after she stepped out to promote her cosmetic brand, flaunting her million-dollar smile.

Deepika tied the knot in November 2018 with her longtime boyfriend and actor Ranveer Singh, in both traditional Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies, in Italy. They are expecting their first baby together.

On the professional front, Deepika has 'Kalki 2898 AD' in the kitty. She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cop-Drama 'Singham Again' with Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.