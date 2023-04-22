Preggers Ishita Dutta Is Enjoying The Baby 'Kicks'

New Delhi: 'Drishyam' actress Ishita Dutta is enjoying her pregnancy as she talks about what all she is doing to keep herself fit and healthy.



The actress is keeping herself occupied by taking yoga classes and spending time with family and friends.



Talking about the new phase of her life, Ishita said: "This new phase of my life has been very beautiful, interesting and different to be honest. The best part is feeling the 'kicks'... I had always heard about it but I think only when you feel it yourself that you realise how beautiful it is. It mostly happens at night, so I don't usually get to sleep much because the little one doesn't like sleeping at night."

Ishita is also known for her roles in 'Ek Ghar Banaunga', 'Bepanah Pyaar', and 'Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani'.



Talking about the changes she is observing, the actress said: "There are a lot of things... My body is changing, my likes and dislikes are changing. Things that I used to like, I don't like anymore... I am trying new things in life. For example, I was never really a fan of fruits but now I love them. So my baby is making me healthy which is great."