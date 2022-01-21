हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kajal Aggarwal pregnant

Preggers Kajal Aggarwal flaunts her baby bump in THIS new picture!

Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with businessman Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020, in a private ceremony with family and close friends in attendance. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who is expecting her first child with hubby Gautam Kitchlu is glowing like never before. The couple managed to keep the pregnancy news under wraps for some months before her husband confirmed it with a cutesy emoticon on social media. 

A picture of Kajal Aggarwal flaunting her baby bump in a black dress has hit the internet and needless to say it has gone viral. Fans are loving the new pregnancy glow on Kajal's face and she looks adorable. Take a look at the picture here: 

The actress has also been roped in as a brand ambassador for a pregnancy kit brand for which she recently shared a video online. A few days back, Kajal and her husband Gautam were in Goa for the New Year's and even dropped stunning photos on social media.

Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with businessman Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020, in a private ceremony with family and close friends in attendance. The gala wedding took place at Mumbai's plush Taj Hotel. 

On the work front, she has a packed work calendar with Mosagallu, Acharya, Mumbai Saga, Hey Sinamika, Indian 2, Paris Paris, That is Mahalakshmi keeping her busy this year and 2021.  

 

