Preggers Sonam Kapoor cuddles with hubby Anand Ahuja in THESE cosy pics

New Delhi: Sonam Kapoor who announced her pregnancy last month has been sharing stunning pictures of herself in beautiful outfits, flaunting her baby bump. Fans have been going gaga over Sonam's pregnany news and have been flooding her with congratulatory messages.

On Tuesday, Sonam took to her Instagram to share a couple of adorable pictures of her pregnany bump with her husband Anand Ahuja by her side. Sonam was seen wearing a beige maxi dress and was all cuddled up with her hubby Anand Ahuja who had donned a plain white kurta.

In the caption, she wrote, "Obsessed with you @anandahuja #everydayphenomenal"

Take a look at her post:

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the film AK vs AK with Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap. She has a crime thriller titled Blind in her kitty which is directed by Shome Makhija. The film also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in pivotal roles.

Blind will premiere on the OTT platform.