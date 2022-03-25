Preggers Sonam Kapoor opens up on her pregnancy struggle, says 'nobody tells you how hard it is'

New Delhi: Actress Sonam Kapoor and businessman husband Anand Ahuja gave a pleasant surprise to their fans by announcing the actress's first pregnancy. Anil Kapoor's darling daughter is expecting and shared an adorable post on social media.

In her recent interview with Vogue, Sonam Kapoor opened up on her pregnancy struggle in the initial phase. She said, "It's been tough—nobody tells you how hard it is. Everybody tells you how wonderful it is.” Stressing on the importance of being healthy during pregnancy, she added, "If you want to carry another life within you, you have to respect your own."

Sonam announced the pregnancy with a caption that read, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."

Preggers Sonam made her first appearance with the baby bump recently along with doting hubby Anand Ahuja. Proud daddy Anil Kapoor also accompanied the family at the event.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the film AK vs AK. She has a crime thriller titled Blind in her kitty which is directed by Shome Makhija. The film also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in pivotal roles.

Blind will premiere on the OTT platform.