New Delhi: Actress Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child and the parents-to-be's excitement can be seen in their social media posts, public appearances etc. However, each woman has her own journey to share during pregnancy. Recently, Sonam shared a picture of her swollen feet on Instagram.

SONAM KAPOOR'S VIRAL PIC

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja dropped a picture of swollen feet with a note 'Pregnancy is not pretty Sometimes'. Earlier, in her interview with Vogue India, she had opened up on her pregnancy and said, "It's been tough—nobody tells you how hard it is. Everybody tells you how wonderful it is."

Stressing the importance of being healthy during pregnancy, she added, "If you want to carry another life within you, you have to respect your own."

SONAM KAPOOR'S PREGNANCY ANNOUNCEMENT

Sonam and Anand announced the pregnancy with a caption that read, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in May 2018 in Mumbai after several years of dating.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the film AK vs AK. She has a crime thriller titled Blind in her kitty which is directed by Shome Makhija. The film also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in pivotal roles.

Blind will premiere on the OTT platform.