Amy Jackson

Pregnant Amy Jackson writes about 'embracing her body and baby bump' in new pic

Amy Jackson is currently in London and in her new post, she also divulged details how she and her baby are spending their times. "Embracing my body and my bump.. stretch marks, weight gain and everything in between," she wrote.

Pregnant Amy Jackson writes about &#039;embracing her body and baby bump&#039; in new pic
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@iamamyjackson

New Delhi: Actress Amy Jackson, who is 33 weeks pregnant, wrote about how she is 'embracing her body and baby bump' during this phase. Amy is currently in London and in her new post, she also divulged details how she and her baby are spending their times. 

"Greece!?! Nooo.. the munchkin and I are spending the rest of our Summer in the back garden, waiting for their little appearance! I'm officially in week 33 of pregnancy... Embracing my body and my bump.. stretch marks, weight gain and everything in between.. MOTHERHOOD."

Take a look at her post here.

Amy and her boyfriend fiance George Panayiotou are expecting their first child together. The couple announced the news in March with a loved-up post that read, "I've been waiting to shout it from the roof tops, and today, being Mother’s Day, it couldn't be a more perfect time... I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can't wait to meet you our little Libra one."

Her Instagram account is filled with posts from her pregnancy diary. Take a look at some of them here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Wurrrkin Mamma | thrilled to bitssss with these images from this fabulous female @samaramorrisphotographer

A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Beautiful afternoon for The Long Summer Lunch

A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on

 

Amy, 27, debuted in the entertainment industry with 2010 Tamil period-drama 'Madrasapattinam'. In Bollywood, she has films such as 'Ekk Deewana Tha' and 'Singh Is Bliing' on her resume. She was last seen in Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's '2.0'. 

