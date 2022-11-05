Pregnant Debina Bonnerjee's BOLD maternity photoshoot goes viral, TV actress flaunts baby bump in tube top, stockings and white shirt!

New Delhi: Television actress Debina Bonnerjee shared the BTS (behind-the-scenes) fun from her latest maternity photoshoot with fans recently on social media. Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina are expecting their second child. They are blessed with a baby girl, who was born earlier this year.

Debina captioned her video post: Capturing the miracles! @memoriesbybarkha @sk_.click Edit @arvind17thakur

While some appreciated the actress for her bold photoshoot, others commented on how she should not be wearing heels in pregnancy.

Second pregnancy came as a surprise to the couple and they term it as ‘divinely timed’. Debina and Gurmeet welcomed Lianna into this world on April 3, 2022 through IVF in April this year. In her YouTube video, talking about her pregnancy journey Debina earlier revealed, “The fight to become a mother lasted five years. I failed five times during the process, which included three IUIs and two IVFs. I also tried alternative therapies, like acupuncture and flower therapy. I would cry all the time because I held myself responsible for the failure.”