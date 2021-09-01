Pregnant, who? Sonam Kapoor busts rumours of a baby bump, flaunts washboard abs in new pic!

New Delhi: Actress Sonam Kapoor is a fitness freak and often shares interesting posts on her Instagram. Of late, speculation was rife that Sonam and hubby Anand Ahuja are expecting their first child together. But the actress's recent post will shut rumour mills for some time, at least.

Sonam took to her IG story and shared a picture of her workout routine flaunting the washboard abs she's got. The flat tummy in her mirror selfie is surely gonna zip rumour mongers.

Take a look here:

In July this year, Sonam was spotted in a red floral maxi dress, sparking rumours of her being pregnant. However, later she shared a post on periods, putting all rumours to rest.

Bollywood beauty Sonam Kapoor got married to businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8, 2018. The couple had a Sikh wedding and the Anand Karaj ceremony took place at her aunt Kavita Singh's residence, Rockdale in Mumbai. The couple's wedding was a star-studded affair which was attended by the who's who of the entertainment world.

The Kapoors and Ahujas hosted a grand reception party at The Leela, Mumbai in the evening, and several B-Towners were seen in attendance.

On the work front, Sonam will be seen in the upcoming crime thriller titled 'Blind'. It is directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, Sachin Nahar, Pinkesh Nahar, and Manish W.

The film features Sonam Kapoor in the lead role, and Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles.