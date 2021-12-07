हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta is 'loving' parenting, shares first glimpse with baby

Preity Zinta, who is busy embracing her motherhood these days, has shared a first glimpse of one of her twins on her social media account. On November 18, Preity announced the birth of her children - Jai and Gia - via surrogacy in an Instagram post.

Preity Zinta is &#039;loving&#039; parenting, shares first glimpse with baby
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Preity Zinta, who recently became a mother of two children, shared on Tuesday that she is "loving" embracing parenthood.

This is also the first time that the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' star revealed a picture of one of her twins, even though the baby's face was not visible.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor posted a picture in which she can be seen smiling and cradling her newborn.

She added the caption, "Burp cloths, diapers & babies... I'm loving it all #ting"

Several friends, fans and fellow members of the film fraternity flooded the post with love-filled comments.

Actors Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza and Anushka Sharma all dropped heart emotions in the comments section.

"Motherhood is incredible," a fan wrote.

On November 18, Preity announced the birth of her children - Jai and Gia - via surrogacy in an Instagram post.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

"Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives," she had posted.

Preity married Gene Goodenough on February 29, 2016, and then moved to Los Angeles. 

 

