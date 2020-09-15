हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta undergoes third coronavirus test, result is negative

Preity Zinta is currently in Dubai to attend the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Preity Zinta undergoes third coronavirus test, result is negative

Dubai: Preity Zinta, who is currently in Dubai to attend the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, got a third COVID-19 test done after arrival in the country, and the outcome was negative again.

The actress, who co-owns the Kings XI Punjab team, still has to undergo two more tests.

Preity shared a video of her getting her test done. In the clip, she is seen sitting on a sofa, while a doctor dressed in a PPE suit takes her nasal swab.

"3rd Covid test was done and the result was Negative. I'm so happy and relieved and grateful to this wonderful lady for being gentle while testing cuz it's quite an experience getting a covid test," she wrote alongside the clip.

She added: "Now two more tests to go and 2 more days in quarantine. I've been so jet-lagged that I got my quarantine days wrong. It's #Day5 of Quarantine today. #Quarantinelife #Pzipldiaries #Ipl2020#Ting."

The IPL is set to commence on September 14.

 

Preity ZintaIPL 2020CoronavirusCOVID-19 testCOVID-19
