Prime Minister Narendra Modi Applauds 'The Sabarmati Report' Team After Watching The Film

New Delhi: In a moment of pride for the team behind The Sabarmati Report, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the filmmakers after watching the film at Parliament yesterday, commending their exceptional efforts in creating such a powerful and impactful story.

The film has been making waves across the country, captivating audiences with its poignant storytelling and addressing a crucial chapter in India's history. The Sabarmati Report has not only received overwhelming appreciation from viewers and critics but has also garnered significant support from the government.

During a special screening in Delhi, the Honourable Prime Minister, alongside other leaders, watched the film. He was the first to publicly express his support for the project on social media, and his latest gesture of meeting the film's team has further solidified his backing. This marks a significant achievement for the film, as it is the only film that Prime Minister Modi has personally watched since taking office.

The film, produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and directed by Dheeraj Sarna, stars Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra. It is a production of Vikir Films, with Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan serving as producers. Released by Zee Studios, The Sabarmati Report is now playing in theaters across the country.