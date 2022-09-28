NewsLifestylePeople
PM Modi names a chowk in Ayodhya after legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary, says, ‘It is a fitting tribute...’

PM Narendra Modi remembered legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary. In a tweet, he said that a chowk in Ayodhya will be named after her.  

New Delhi: Late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar would have celebrated her 93rd birthday on September 28. Marking the special occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a touching tribute to her. 

In a tweet, the Prime Minister expressed happiness as a chowk in Ayodhya will be named after Lata Mangeshkar on Wednesday.  

"Remembering Lata Didi on her birth anniversary. There is so much that I recall...the innumerable interactions in which she would shower so much affection. I am glad that today, a Chowk in Ayodhya will be named after her. It is a fitting tribute to one of the greatest Indian icons," PM Modi wrote on the microblogging site. 

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a decision to name the chowk in Ayodhya after the Bharat Ratna honoree. Days after Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6 due to multiple organ failure, Yogi Adityanath made an announcement about naming the chowk after Lata Mangeshkar.  

A 40-feet-long and 12-metre-high veena sculpture weighing 14 tonnes has been installed at the intersection in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Padma Shri awardee Ram Sutar has made the giant sculpture.  

Born on September 28, 1929, Lata Mangeshkar began her career in 1942 at the age of 13. In a career spanning seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She recorded her songs in over 36 regional Indian and foreign languages. She is known as the `Queen of Melody` and `India`s Nightingale`. 

