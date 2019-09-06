Prince and Yuvika's choreographer quits 'Nach Baliye'

Mumbai: Celebrity couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have been wooing the audience with their dancing skills in the ninth season of "Nach Baliye". Unfortunatley, their choreographer Aishwarya Radhakrishnan has now left the show.

"I have decided to move on from 'Nach Baliye' due to personal reasons. I enjoyed being a part of this show. It provided me with a platform to work with artistes from various walks of life. I would like to thank the organizers for giving me this opportunity," Aishwarya said.

Apart from "Nach Baliye", the 27-year old choreographer has worked in several dance-based shows, including "So You Can Think You Can Dance: Ab India Ki Baari", "Jhalak Dikhla Jaa" and "Super Dancer Chapter".