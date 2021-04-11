हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Prince Philip

Prince Harry, royal family set to reunite for Prince Philip's funeral

Buckingham Palace announced on Friday (April 9)  that Philip, the longtime husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died "peacefully" at Windsor Castle at the age of 99.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

Washington: Following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh- Prince Philip, his grandson Prince Harry is set to reunite with his family to pay his last respects at the funeral.

E! News reported that after Prince Harry and his pregnant wife Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, this will be the first time that the Duke of Sussex will reunite with his royal family by flying overseas to pay last respects to his late grandfather.

Harry who currently resides at California with his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie Harrison will likely be in attendance at the service, which is set to take place at his and Meghan’s wedding venue, St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

However, it is still unconfirmed if pregnant Meghan who is due to give birth to a baby girl this summer will join him for the same or not.

The couple did honour Philip following his passing. "Thank you for your service. You will be greatly missed," read a message on their Archewell website in memoriam to Philip.

Philip became the queen's consort, or official companion, after her father, King George VI, suddenly passed in 1952. He was the longest-serving British consort over his 73-year marriage to the queen.

