PRINCE NARULA

Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Welcome Baby Girl On Karwa Chauth 2024, 'Main Baap Ban Gaya...'

Reality TV stars Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary celebrate Karwa Chauth 2024 with extra joy as they welcome their baby girl, sharing the exciting news with fans in a heartwarming announcement.

|Last Updated: Oct 20, 2024, 08:54 PM IST|Source: ANI
Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Welcome Baby Girl On Karwa Chauth 2024, 'Main Baap Ban Gaya...' Pic Credit: Instagram (@Prince Narula)

Mumbai: Karwa Chauth has become extra special for couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary this year as a couple has been blessed with a baby girl. Prince, best known for 'Roadies' and 'Bigg Boss' took to his Instagram on Sunday to share the exciting news with fans.

In a video filmed during a Roadies audition in Pune on October 20, Prince made the big announcement in front of a cheering crowd. Speaking to the audience, a thrilled Prince said, "Mein aaplogo ko ek khushkhabri dera hu ki mein baap ban gaya hu," He then jokingly added, "Aur ab toh haq se bol sakte hain... baap ke aage koi bol sakta hai kya."

Thanking everyone for their love and support, Prince wrote, "Thanku everyone for the love M So happy to tell u guys we r blessed with the baby girl yaha bhe main jeet gya."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by PRINCE YUVIKA NARULA (@princenarula)

 

Prince also mentioned his close friends and fellow Roadies stars, including Rannvijay Singha and Neha Dhupia, calling them "taya G" and "tai G," read his caption.

Rannvijay, too, shared his happiness by posting a series of pictures with Prince from the Roadies audition set.

In his caption, he wrote, "The moment when Prince announced that he is a dad now! Congratulations @yuvikachaudhary and @princenarula! We are all so lucky to have daughters! God bless you all."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rannvijay (@rannvijaysingha)

 

Yuvika and Prince, whose love story began on Bigg Boss 9, got married on October 12, 2018. The couple announced their pregnancy in June this year and held a baby shower in August.

