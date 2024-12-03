Prince Narula Slams Yuvika Chaudhary For Lying About Informing Him About The Baby Delivery In Her Vlog

Mumbai: The fans are extremely disappointed with the public spat between the most adored couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary. The couple have been indulging in an argument ever since the birth of their baby girl. Prince earlier claimed that his wife didn't inform him about the delivery of their baby as she travelled to Pune at her mom's home for the first delivery. While Yuvika in her vlog alleged that she had informed Prince about the arrival of the baby and he was lying about it.

And now Prince has slammed Yuvika and claims that she is openly lying about him informing her about the arrival of their baby. He even took a dig at the actress for giving more importance to vlogs than their lives and called it sad."Kuch log vlogs main jhoot bol ke sache ban jate hain. Or kuch log chup reh kar galat sabit ho jate hain. Is zamane main rishte se zaida vlog imp hai. Sad.”

A few days ago Prince and Yuvika's pictures and videos went viral on the internet where the new mom Yuvika was standing in the distance from Prince while he was holding his baby for cake cutting in celebration of their newborn.

Prince and Yuvika got married in 2018 and after 6 years of their marriage, they both welcomed their baby girl in October this year and fans only hope they sought out their differences soon.