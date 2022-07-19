NewsLifestylePeople
MANUSHI CHHILLAR

Prithviraj actress Manushi Chhillar joins John Abraham for 'Tehran'

Based on true events, 'Tehran' is reportedly a geo-political thriller revolving around the Russian-Ukrainian War.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 12:51 PM IST|Source: IANS

Mumbai: Former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar, who made her Bollywood debut with the Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Prithviraj', will be seen in an action avatar in the upcoming film 'Tehran' featuring John Abraham.

Manushi has joined John on location for the action thriller's shoot.

Based on true events, 'Tehran' is reportedly a geo-political thriller revolving around the Russian-Ukrainian War.

A Maddock Films production in association with Bake My Cake Films, Tehran is directed by Arun Gopalan, written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma, produced by Dinesh Vijan, Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell.

John will also be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming movie 'Pathaan'. Manushi has a film with Vicky Kaushal in the pipeline.

 

