Prithviraj Sukumaran Birthday Special: Mohanlal Shares Gripping First Look From 'L2: Empuraan'

Mumbai: On the occasion of actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran's birthday, the makers of 'L2: Empuraan' unveiled the first look from the movie. Prithviraj's co-star Mohanlal wished him by sharing his character poster on his X handle.

The poster showcases Prithviraj in an all-black commando outfit with a cap and pair of shades exuding a sense of action and intensity.

In L2 Empuraan, Prithviraj plays Zayed Masood, the loyal confidante of protagonist Khureshi Abraam, portrayed by Mohanlal.

Have A Look At The Post:

The sequel to Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial debut, 'Lucifer,' starring cinema icon Mohanlal, 'L2E: Empuraan' was officially announced in August 2022.

The first part of the franchise received massive responses from the fans, who saw Mohanlal as the charismatic and enigmatic Stephen Nedumpally, a role that resonated deeply with them.

'L2E: Empuraan' will be released in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The film will be produced under the banner of Lyca Productions.

Prithviraj was recently seen in 'Guruvayoorambala Nadayil'. It is directed by Vipin Das, best known for his acclaimed hit Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey. The film is produced by Supriya Menon, Mukesh R Mehta and C V Sarathy.

Prithviraj was also seen as an antagonist in Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', which is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F also seen in significant parts in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' which was released in cinemas on April 10, 2024. It faced a clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan'. (ANI)