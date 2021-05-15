हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Priya Bapat

Priya Bapat donates blood after COVID recovery

Popular Marathi actress Priya Bapat recently donated blood for COVID patients after recovering from the Coronavirus infection.

Priya Bapat donates blood after COVID recovery
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Priya Bapat

Mumbai: Popular Marathi actress Priya Bapat has donated blood for COVID patients, after recovering from the coronavirus.

"Everyone who can donate should donate. There is no two ways about it. We as a nation are facing the worst crisis ever. We are losing lives like never ever. In times like these everyone has to come together to fight the disease," Priya said.

She added: "We have to follow protocols very strictly and do whatever possible in our capacities to help one another. I pray and wish that we get over the pandemic soon. The news has been unbearable."

The actress will be seen in independent filmmaker Aditya Kripalani's upcoming "Father Like".

