Priya Prakash Varrier and co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof's magazine photoshoot goes viral!

New Delhi: Internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier who winked her way into a million of hearts in a song with co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof is back. But this time it is not any song rather a magazine photoshoot with Roshan which has set the internet on fire.

Priya and Roshan posed for Manorama Arogyama and the former shared the photoshoot pictures on her Instagram handle. Check it out here:

Priya and Roshan's on-screen chemistry is palpable and clicks with the fans. Also, the glam quotient is quite high in the clicks.

South actress Priya Prakash Varrier shot to fame along with co-star Roshan Abdul Rahoof in the viral video, who also got his share of stardom after it became popular.

The duo featured in Malayalam film 'Oru Adaar Love' and a clipping from the song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' got them instant name and fame.

'Oru Adaar Love', a romantic drama directed by Omar Lulu features Priya Prakash Varrier, Siyadh Shajahan, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, and Noorin Shereef in the lead roles. The movie was also dubbed and released in Telugu and Kannada respectively.