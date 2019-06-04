Priya Prakash Varrier looks drop dead gorgeous in her red hot avatar—See pic

New Delhi: Priya Prakash Varrier became an overnight sensation after her 'wink' video went viral. The young south beauty has amassed a huge fan following on social media and has some plum deals in her kitty.

Priya in her recent post shared a photo shoot click and we must say that she looks drop dead gorgeous. The young actress can be seen in a blood red outfit and strikes an elegant pose. She wrote in the caption: “She is, Fire and ice; Fear the cold, Crave the burn. Outfit: @maria.tiya.maria Styling: @joe_elize_joy MUH: @unnips & @amal_ajithkumar Pc: @jiksonphotography Studio: @thestudioloc”

The young and talented Priya Prakash has a strong Insta family of over 6.9 million followers, who eagerly wait for her fresh posts.

She shot to fame after her wink from the song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' got viral. Her 'winking' act won many hearts. It was from her maiden Malayalam movie 'Oru Adaar Love' starring Roshan Abdul Rahoof.

'Oru Adaar Love' is a romantic drama directed by Omar Lulu. It stars Priya Prakash Varrier, Siyadh Shajahan, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, and Noorin Shereef in the lead roles.

The film released this year on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2019, but garnered a mixed response from the audiences.