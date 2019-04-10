Priya Prakash Varrier looks glamourous in her new avatar—See pics

New Delhi: The internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier is surely a social media queen. The young actress created a storm with her wink after her video clip from a song went viral last year.

Recently, Priya featured in a commercial for a perfume brand and posted the pictures of it on Instagram. Check it out:

She can be seen donning a new avatar with curly hair. Besides her, the picture also has 'Lucky: No Time For Love' fame Sneha Ullal and 'Bigg Boss 12' contestant Kriti Verma.

She enjoys a solid fanbase on social media platforms. Priya has over 6.8 million followers on Instagram. The wink girl shot to fame after clip from the song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' went viral. Her 'winking' act won many hearts. It was from her maiden Malayalam movie 'Oru Adaar Love' starring Roshan Abdul Rahoof.

The song which made Priya and Roshan so popular brilliantly taps the sweet high school love story of a boy and a girl.

'Oru Adaar Love' is a romantic drama directed by Omar Lulu. It stars Priya Prakash Varrier, Siyadh Shajahan, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, and Noorin Shereef in the lead roles.

The film released this year on Valentine's Day, February 14 but garnered a mixed response from the audiences.