Priya Prakash Varrier

Priya Prakash Varrier's enchanting look in these latest photos will drive you crazy!

Priya rocks the modern, chic avatar in the photoshoot. 

Priya Prakash Varrier&#039;s enchanting look in these latest photos will drive you crazy!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The 'wink' sensation Priya Prakash Varrier's social media game is bang on! She rose to fame with her mind-boggling wink act in a song clip from her maiden movie 'Oru Adaar Love' some time back and the rest, as they say, is history.

The Instagram queen is an avid user of the medium and knows how to keep her fan army happy. She shared her pictures from her recent photoshoot for RITZ magazine. And we must say her enchanting look in all the photos will leave a magic spell on you.

Check out her clicks:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

For @ritzmagazine Styling: @styledbysmiji Pc: @shafishakkeer MUH: @samson_lei Location: @novotelkochiinfopark

A post shared by priya prakash varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

For @ritzmagazine Styling: @styledbysmiji MUH: @samson_lei Pc: @shafishakkeer Outfit: @jazaash_

A post shared by priya prakash varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by priya prakash varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

For @ritzmagazine MUH: @samson_lei Styling: @styledbysmiji Pc: @shafishakkeer Location: @novotelkochiinfopark

A post shared by priya prakash varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on

Priya rocks the modern, chic avatar in the photoshoot. The young and gorgeous actress got name and fame—all thanks to her wink.

She became an internet sensation overnight after the clip went viral on social media. It was a clip taken from the song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' where Priya got the big thumbs up from the viewers for her expressions. Her 'winking' act won many hearts. The song which made Priya and Roshan so popular brilliantly taps the sweet high school love story of a boy and a girl.

'Oru Adaar Love' is a romantic drama directed by Omar Lulu. It features Priya Prakash Varrier, Siyadh Shajahan, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, and Noorin Shereef in the lead roles.

The film released a few days back but garnered a mixed response from the audiences.

 

Priya Prakash Varrierpriya prakashwink girlPriya Prakash Varrier picsPriya Prakash Varrier photosOru Adaar LoveRoshan abdul rahoof
