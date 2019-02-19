Priya Prakash Varrier's glamourous avatar in a pink dress will blow your mind—See pic

New Delhi: The internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier is a social media queen, hands down! Her videos and pictures flood the internet and go viral in no time. Priya in one of her recent posts shared an unseen picture where she can be seen donning a glam avatar.

Priya wrote in the caption: “For @ritzmagazine MUH: @samson_lei Styling: @styledbysmiji Pc: @shafishakkeer Location: @novotelkochiinfopark.”

Isn't she looking gorgeous in that pink dress?

Priya got her instant fame after a small clip from her debut Malayalam film 'Oru Adaar Love' went viral last year.

It was a clip taken from the song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' where Priya got the big thumbs up from the viewers for her expressions. Her 'winking' act won many hearts. The song which made Priya and Roshan so popular brilliantly taps the sweet high school love story of a boy and a girl.

'Oru Adaar Love' is a romantic drama directed by Omar Lulu. It features Priya Prakash Varrier, Siyadh Shajahan, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, and Noorin Shereef in the lead roles.

The film released last week but has garnered a mixed response from the audiences.