Bigg Boss 16 Fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Accused Of 'Stealing', 'Copying' Ex-Flatmate Ishita Gupta’s Designs Worth Over Rs 30 Lakh

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 16 fame actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has won many hearts with her stint in the reality show. However, the actress has recently been embroiled in a controversy in which her ex-flatmate Ishita Reha Gupta, who currently resides in the UK, has accused her of stealing and copying her designs. The controversy started after Priyanka wore a beige ruffle lehenga which Ishita claims was designed exclusively by her own fashion line.

In a series of tweets, Ishita not just accused Priyanka of stealing her clothes but also harassing her using onlien PR tactics. Ishita even claimed that Priyanka stole her clothes worth 30K Pounds. “Obsessed lady with a psychotic PR team that can’t stop harassing others. Definition of toxic. Just to impress people, faked an entire personality. She thinks by trying to look like me and by dressing up like my clone she can turn into the person I am. Ha! Perhaps after a zillion reincarnations. Stole my clothes for over 30K pounds, I didn’t say anything (sic),” she wrote.

“And kapde churaye toh hai isne but that’s b/w me and her na . I’m slamming her ye pata nahi who’s this iski dushmaan. I will not comment on her anymore. After blocking also if she stalks & copies me it’s her problem for being obsessed. Already bohot dushman hai iske lag raha hai,” she added. “Waise mang leti toh mei de deti automatically. Without asking just taking and running is stealing only. But this not a nice thing to do PR on. Khud lado isse and khud ke ladai pe PR karo. I’m not interested in associating with these type of peasants,” Ishita further mentioned in the thread.

Ishita even tagged Mumbai Police about the matter and said that she wants to pursue the case when she’s back in India. "@MumbaiPolice this is baseless and false and is the work of #PriyankaChaharChaudhary and her PR team. I’m away from India so can’t file a fake report complaint but when I’m back which is soon we shall pursue this. Please store this as electronic evidence for future. Have a good day (sic)." The Mumbai Police, responding to her said that she can share the details of her complaint.

"@MumbaiPolice I’m in uk now when I’m back in India I would like to pursue this as Priyanka and her PR team has been stalking and harassing me on social media daily and now they have stopped this level to even false accuse me. So pls save this as electronic evidence. Sab wapas ayenge kaam ayega. Thank you (sic)," she wrote.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, however, has not responded to the matter yet.