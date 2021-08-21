Priyanka Chopra aces no make-up look like a pro, here’s a PROOF- See Pic!

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra who is all set to make a comeback in Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar’s 'Jee Le Zaraa', has once again stunned her fans with her no make-up look.

PeeCee is often seen sharing selfies with minimal make-up or no make-up and has once again aced it like a pro.

The actor shared a selfie of herself on the photo-sharing app Instagram and wrote, “That fresh faced feeling.

#moisturized..”

In the picture, Priyanka can be seen with a moisturized face and is beaming with joy. Her face is shining in the bright sunlight while she clicks a selfie of herself.

For the unversed, Priyanka recently came onboard as the chairperson of The Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) film festival.

While the world was drooling over her flawless skin, it was her husband and singer Nick Jonas who couldn’t stop himself from commenting on the picture and made three heart emojis to it.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in spy thriller series ‘Citadel’, rom-com ‘Text For You’ and ‘Matrix 4’. The global star will also feature in an Indian wedding comedy, which she co-produces with Mindy Kaling.