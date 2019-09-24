Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt hail Greta Thunberg for powerful speech at UN

New Delhi: Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg jostled the UN Climate summit with her thunderous question to all the global leaders assembled at the United Nations: "How dare you?". The 16-year-old activist from Sweden, who has skipped her school for over a year to protest against climate change, choked as she delivered her hard-hitting speech.

"This is all wrong,I shouldn't be up here. I should be back in school on the other side of the ocean, yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you?, " said Thunberg in her speech. She was hailed on social media for voicing her opinion on such an important platform.

Many Bollywood celebs including Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Kajol hailed the young activist for the 'much-needed punch in the face'.

Sharing Greta's video on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, "How dare we fail you... and what audacity we have to not want to help you save what’s left. Thank you @gretathunberg for giving us the much-needed punch in the face, for bringing your generation together and showing us that we need to know better, do more to save what is most critical. At the end of the day, we only have this one planet. #howdareyou."

Alia Bhatt too shared the video and wrote: "Listen. Learn. Think. Act!"

Kajol in a tweet, praised the young girl and wrote, "I have no words..... such an impactful speech by the young climate activist @GretaThunberg. It's about time we start listening and acting. As she rightly said 'Change is coming, whether you like it or not'!!"

