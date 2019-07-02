close

Priyanka CHopra Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are front row stars at Dior's show in Paris - Pics

Looking absolutely stunning in a flowing green gown, Priyanka Chopra took the front row at the event with husband Nick Jonas, who looked dapper in black. 

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are front row stars at Dior&#039;s show in Paris - Pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@priyankachopra

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have such busy schedules. Just a day after they attended the wedding ceremony of Joe Jonas (Nick's brother) and Sophie Turner, the star couple were spotted at Maria Grazia Chiuri's Autumn-Winter 2019/2020 Dior couture show at the Paris Fashion Week.

Looking absolutely stunning in a flowing green gown, Priyanka took the front row at the event with husband Nick, who looked dapper in black. Along with them, stars like Gal Gadot and Shailene Woodley were also part of the event.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Nick and Priyanka  #parisfashionweek

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra-Pedia  (@priyankapedia) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Priyanka with Gal #PFW

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Online (@priyankaonline) on

Priyanka shared a stunning picture of herself with Nick from the event and thanked Maria for inviting them. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@dior - Paris. Maria Grazia, thank you for having us. 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Dior too tagged Priyanka and Nick in a picture with Maria and wrote, "The stunning actress Priyanka Chopra, dressed in a Dior cruise look­ and her husband Nick Jonas."

Priyanka and Nick got married in December 2018, in Jodhpur after dating for over six months. They are based out of the US while Priyanka frequently travels to India.

Her next film is 'The Sky Is Pink', where she co-stars with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim, the 'Dangal' actress who recently announced that she has quit Bollywood. Priyanka also has a couple of Hollywood projects lined-up.

