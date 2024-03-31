Mannara Chopra celebrated her birthday on Friday, March 29, marking another year of her life. Among the attendees were Mannara's cousin Priyanka Chopra along with Nick Jonas and Madhu Chopra among others .

Priyanka sported a white bralette paired with a matching skirt and silver heels, while Nick sported in a Transparent printed shirt, yellow pants, and white sneakers. The birthday girl looked radiant in a red dress .

In the viral video, Priyanka even indulged in a playful dance as Nick joined her for the photographers. Mannara cut her birthday cake, with Priyanka and Nick joyfully joining the celebration alongside their relatives.

The video further captured Mannara and Priyanka feeding cake to each other. They also shared a warm hug. Expressing her gratitude, Mannara shared with the media, "Priyanka didi and Nick jiju graced us with their presence...They took out time from their busy schedules for me , I feel truly blessed and grateful " .

Priyanka Chopra's Brother Siddharth Chopra was also seen in the bash .Later the Chopra Clan posed for a perfect family picture .

Celebrities like Zeeshan Siddique, Ravi Dubey and his wife Sargun Mehta , Darshan Kumar among other were also seen in the celebration .

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas along with their daughter Malti Marie returned to mumbai a couple days ago after celebrating Holi with family and Friends in Noida .