Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas burn the red carpet at Billboard Music Awards 2021

New Delhi: Actress Priyanka Chopra and singer husband Nick Jonas gave us major couple and sartorial goals with their latest appearance at Billboard Music Awards 2021.

Priyanka looked smoking hot in a custom Dolce and Gabbana ensemble with jewellery pieces from Bulgari jewels. Nick also looked dapper in a green suit from Fendi.

The actress styled her thigh-high shimmery nude gown with a statement gold belt from Dolce and Gabbana. Priyanka opted for a muted make-up look and kept her hair open in a sleek middle parting.

Taking to her Instagram the ‘Quantico’ actress shared her stunning photos. The 38-years-old is also a proud wife.

“Husband appreciation post. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me everyday! Crushed it today! I love you so much!,” wrote Priyanka in one of her Instagram post.

Nick Jonas, who recently injured his rib, kept up with his work commitments and hosted Billboard Music Awards 2021 and also performed and also performed with his brothers Kevin and Joe at the ceremony. Priyanka was one of the award presenters this year.

Billboard Music Awards 2021 took place on Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Priyanka, who was busy shooting for her upcoming projects in London, flew back to the US to be by hubby Nick’s side.