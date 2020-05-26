Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas post pics from their first date two years ago

New Delhi: It was in May 2018 when Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas fell in love and sent the internet into a meltdown with pictures from their lunch and dinner dates. It wasn’t confirmed if they were dating unless some months later they made it official after a roka ceremony in Mumbai.

Today, the star couple took to social media to celebrate their two years of togetherness with lovey-dovey pictures and wrote a heartwarming note for each other.

“2 years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you, Nick Jonas. Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here’s to many more date nights...” Priyanka wrote, to which Nick replied by saying, “Best two years of my life. I love you.”

Nick Jonas also shared a cool picture of the two together and showered love on Priyanka. “This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today. It has been the best two years of my life, and to think I am lucky enough to get to spend the rest of my life with her is such an incredible blessing. I love you babe. Happy two years,” the singer captioned his post.

Addressing Nick as ‘jaan’, Priyanka said, that he’s the best decision of her life.

Priyanka and Nick married in a lavish wedding ceremony in December 2018 in Jodhpur. They are settled in the US. Priyanka keeps shuttling between India and the US for work.