Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Valentine's Day posts are too cute to miss

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra got married to international singing sensation Nick Jonas on December 1, 2018. The couple celebrated their first Valentine's Day as man and wife and took to social media to express their love for each other.

Priyanka shared a cutesy picture with Nick, captioning it is, “Happy Valentine’s Day to you and your loved ones.. always and forever”

On the other hand, Nick shared a pic in which both Mr and Mrs Jonas look like sheer royalty!

He captioned the click as, “Happy Valentine’s Day to you and yours! How lucky am I..”

Priyanka and Nick are one of the most-loved couples of Bollywood as well as Hollywood.

They hosted their first wedding reception in New Delhi which was attended by various high profile guests including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Soon after, they hosted their second reception in Mumbai which saw all of Pee Cee's Bollywood friends.

More recently, the couple hosted their third wedding reception in North Carolina at Jonas' family restaurant. The event was a family affair and was hosted by Nick's parents, Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr. and Denise Jonas.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen playing a supporting role in 'Isn't it Romantic'. Coming to her Bollywood projects, the actress will be seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky is Pink' which also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

Pee Cee plays the role of Aditi Chaudhary who is the mother of motivational speaker and author Aisha Chaudhary. Zaira plays Priyanka's daughter in the film and it will be interesting to see the two actresses share screen space for the first time.