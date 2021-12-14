Priyanka Chopra channels Sati’s look at The Matrix Resurrections promotions!

New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has channelled her Sati look from her upcoming film The Matrix Resurrections on Tuesday.

In the recently released post, she wrote, “Day one of @thematrixmovie press week complete.. #matrixresurrections

@hunterabrams…”

She has now shared a series of pictures from her Day 1 schedule of the press week which has just begun.

For the occasion, she opted for a blue and white short bodycon dress and completed her look with a braided hairdo which she has sported in the film for the Sati role.

Initially, the makers released an official poster of the film which had Erendira Ibarra, Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jessica Henwick and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the lead roles.

Later, the makers shared a fresh poster which featured Priyanka wearing a red and blue coloured outfit.

The poster features dual tones of red and blue which go pretty well with Priyanka's two-toned outfit and also subtly hint at the red and blue pills which Neo is forced to choose from upon discovering the truth of the Matrix in the first film from the franchise.

Other character posters feature actors from the fourth instalment in varying shades like Keanu's in cyan, Carrie's in sea green, Yahya's in amber, Neil Patrick Harris in dual shades of cantaloupe and purple, Jessica's in the tone of cobalt blue, Erendira's in purple and Jonathan Groff in royal blue.

The Matrix Resurrections, produced, co-written, and directed by Lana Wachowski, tells the story 20 years after The Matrix Revolutions. The film is all set to release theatrically in the US on December 22.