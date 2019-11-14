close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra compares 'Quantico', 'The White Tiger' shoot prep

Priyanka on Wednesday took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph she shot for "Quantico" and the shooting days of "The White Tiger".

Priyanka Chopra compares &#039;Quantico&#039;, &#039;The White Tiger&#039; shoot prep

Mumbai: Walking down the memory lane, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra has drawn a comparison of her shooting preparations between the American show "Quantico" and the upcoming adaptation of "The White Tiger".

Priyanka on Wednesday took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph she shot for "Quantico" and the shooting days of "The White Tiger".

In the first, "The Sky Is Pink" actor shared a throwback image, where she is seen in a knee-length black slit dress, holding a paper in her hand which indicated that she was shooting for "Quantico".

In the second picture, Priyanka shared a close selfie wherein she is seen holding a pen and doing homework, which refers to today while she seems to be working on the script her current project "The White Tiger".

She captioned the images: "Then and now... Same but different. #homework #prepday #rehearsals #throwback #quantico #thewhitetiger".

"The White Tiger", adapted from Aravind Adiga's prize-winning novel of the same name.

The film will be helmed by Ramin Bahrani. It follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from being a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city.

Netflix is producing "The 'White Tiger" in association with Mukul Deora. It also stars Rajkummar Rao.

 

Tags:
Priyanka ChopraQuanticothe white tiger
Next
Story

Lata Mangeshkar's health improves marginally, to stay in hospital for a few days

Must Watch

PT16M24S

Sabarimala case Exclusive: Supreme Court refers case to larger bench