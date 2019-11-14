Priyanka Chopra compares 'Quantico', 'The White Tiger' shoot prep

Mumbai: Walking down the memory lane, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra has drawn a comparison of her shooting preparations between the American show "Quantico" and the upcoming adaptation of "The White Tiger".

Priyanka on Wednesday took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph she shot for "Quantico" and the shooting days of "The White Tiger".

In the first, "The Sky Is Pink" actor shared a throwback image, where she is seen in a knee-length black slit dress, holding a paper in her hand which indicated that she was shooting for "Quantico".

In the second picture, Priyanka shared a close selfie wherein she is seen holding a pen and doing homework, which refers to today while she seems to be working on the script her current project "The White Tiger".

She captioned the images: "Then and now... Same but different. #homework #prepday #rehearsals #throwback #quantico #thewhitetiger".

"The White Tiger", adapted from Aravind Adiga's prize-winning novel of the same name.

The film will be helmed by Ramin Bahrani. It follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from being a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city.

Netflix is producing "The 'White Tiger" in association with Mukul Deora. It also stars Rajkummar Rao.