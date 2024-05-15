Priyanka Chopra Drops Sizzling Throwback Picture With Her 'Baby' Katrina Kaif, Check It Out

New Delhi: Global Star Priyanka Chopra takes over the internet with every single one of her posts on social media. Her cute pictures of Maltie Marie to the monthly dumps, all create a major buzz on the internet. She recently dropped an old picture of hers with an actress and fans are in shock.

Priyanka took a trip down memory lane as she dropped an old picture with actress Katrina Kaif. She shared a snapshot of the two from some function back in the day and it went viral within hours. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Woah… Dunno who took it and when this picture was taken but babies…@katrinakaif" The actresses can be seen wearing shimmery clothes and smiling at the shutterbugs.

Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif will be soon seen in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zara' alongside Alia Bhatt. Akhtar announced the film in 2021 and quickly became one of the most anticipated films. However, since then, there have been no major updates.

Priyanka Chopra is married to Hollywood singer-actor Nick Jonas and they have a daughter Maltie Marrie who recently made it to actress' Instagram. Katrina on the other hand, tied the knot to actor Vicky Kaushal a couple years back and received a love-filled congratulations from her pal Priyanka.

PeeCee shared the wedding picture of Vicky-Katrina on her Insta story and wrote, "So happy for you! Mere yaar ki shaadi hai! Congratulations both of you!"

Not many Bollywood actress' share a very good bond but clearly, these two are an exception.