Los Angeles: Global sensation Priyanka Chopra had a fun Sunday day out with her girl gang and pet dogs Gino, Panda and Diana. The actress went out and wandered the streets of LA with them. Sharing photos of the same on her Instagram, she captioned her post, "Soul Sunday with the girls. And pups".

In the photos, Priyanka can be seen wearing a rose pink colored co-ord set which had a jacket and a pair of shorts. She tied her hair in two braids. She also shared a few stories of herself on Instagram, eating out, and asking in a poll, "Do you think shaking after you overeat will make room for more?"

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra shared an Instagram post appealing to the world leaders to come out in support of the refugees of Ukraine. The actress claimed that the current refugee crisis is the “largest we have seen as human beings”.

In the video, Priyanka, who is also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, said, “World leaders, this is a direct appeal to you. We need you to answer the call from activists and advocates working to support the humanitarian and refugee crisis that we are watching every day in Eastern Europe. We need you to take action to help the displaced people from Ukraine, and all around the world.”

The actress also welcomed her first child with husband Nick Jonas earlier this year via surrogacy. She has neither revealed the gender nor photos of her baby.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is awaiting the release of her film ‘Text For You’.

She also recently wrapped the shoot for her Amazon series 'Citadel`, a much-anticipated TV series that comes from the Russo Brothers, the directors of MCU movies like `Avengers: End Game`.

(With inputs from ANI).