Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra enjoys her 'me time' by the pool in purple swimsuit - WATCH!

Priyanka Chopra has shared a new video which is an endorsement for a travel company where she can be seen chilling by the poolside. 

Priyanka Chopra enjoys her &#039;me time&#039; by the pool in purple swimsuit - WATCH!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Priyanka Chopra on Monday shared a new video where she can be seen chilling by a poolside in  a purple swimsuit. 

Well, the video is for  an endorsement of a travel company which shows her sitting on a director's chair and watching her swimsuit video. 

 

In the video, PeeCee can be seen chilling by the pool on vacation and also went on saying, “Here I was feeling grateful for the sunshine and for friends and family who understand that quality time can also be quiet time. It's all possible."

Sharing her post on Instagram, she wrote, "@all_northamerica knows we all need a little “me time” now and again. #ExperienceALL..."

Earlier this week, Priyanka took over Paris in one stylish appearance after the other. The actor was recently announced as one of the four new brand ambassadors for Bulgari. She arrived in the French capital last week to attend the Jewelry brand's new collection launch event named 'Eden the Garden of Wonders'.

 

For the first event, she went for a bold outfit choice. Dressed in a glitzy orange plunge neck sequined evening gown, Priyanka was seen hanging out with Hollywood actor Anne Hathaway and singer Lisa.

At the second event, she sizzled in a black gown. The gown that instantly became fashion critics' favourite, was designed by London based couture designer Robert Wun.

 

On the work front, Priyanka has quite a few Hollywood projects to look forward to. Until last month she was busy shooting for her web series, Citadel, which is produced by the Russo Brothers and will hit the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

'Ending Things' and 'It's All Coming Back To Me' are also in the pipeline. As far as Bollywood is concerned, she has been signed up for Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraaa'. 

