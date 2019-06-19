close

Priyanka Chopra gets a wax statue in London - See pic

The figurine is specially styled to match Priyanka Chopra's appearance at the 2017 Golden Globes, wearing an exquisite gold sequin gown by Ralph Lauren.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@itssapnachoudhary

London: Madame Tussauds revealed the figurine of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas in London on Tuesday, completing the global superstar`s presence at sites across the four continents.

The Bollywood star has been working closely with the Madame Tussauds team on the four-figure project. The process began with a private sitting at Priyanka`s New York City apartment in 2018.

"Fans have been waiting to see the hotly-anticipated London arrival since the first figure was revealed earlier this year in Priyanka`s adopted hometown of New York. Today, Madame Tussauds London joins its sister sites in Sydney and Asia in unveiling their figures to long-awaiting fans," read the statement published on Madame Tussauds` official website.

The figurine is specially styled to match the actress` appearance at the 2017 Golden Globes, wearing an exquisite gold sequin gown by Ralph Lauren, the statue looks as stunning as the actor herself. The figure is detailed with a replica of diamond wedding and engagement rings in a nod to her newlywed status.

"I love London, it has such an energy and spirit to it. Working with Madame Tussauds London`s team has been so much fun," the actor said.

Apart from England, fans can also meet Priyanka`s figure at Madame Tussauds sites in New York, Sydney and touring Singapore, Bangkok and Hong Kong.

