Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra gets wounded while shooting for Citadel - See pic

Actress Priyanka Chopra who is currently shooting for the action series Citadel shared pictures of wounds on her face and asked fans to recognise which one's real.

Priyanka Chopra gets wounded while shooting for Citadel - See pic
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra

New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Friday shared a selfie in which her cheek and forehead are smeared with bloody wounds. Along with it, she dropped the question for her fans to figure out which of the wounds were real.

The picture, posted on her Instagram Story, was taken from the sets of `Citadel`, her upcoming spy series currently being shot in London.

Along with the hard-to-look-at-photo, Priyanka wrote the question, "What's real and what's not".

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra

In the follow-up Insta story, 'The Sky Is Pink' actor revealed that the scar on her eyebrow is real, while the blood-marks on her cheek are fake.

'Citadel', the Amazon-backed project is being helmed by the Russo Brothers. 'Game of Thrones' star Richard Madden is also a part of it.

Priyanka will also be seen in `Text For You` which includes Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles.

Apart from that, she will also be seen in `Matrix 4` and the recently announced Bollywood film `Jee Le Zaraa`, which will mark actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar`s return as a director. 

