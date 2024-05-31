Advertisement
PRIYANKA CHOPRA

Priyanka Chopra Gives Epic Reaction After Her Heels Get Stuck In A Lift - Watch

 Priyanka's response to an unexpected moment shows her pro-level Grace! Later the reaction went viral. 

|Last Updated: May 31, 2024, 02:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Trending Photos

Priyanka Chopra Gives Epic Reaction After Her Heels Get Stuck In A Lift - Watch (Image : @jerryxmimi/Instagram )

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra handled a recent unexpected moment like a seasoned pro! While filming at an event, the actress's heels got stuck outside a lift, causing a humorous pause in her photo session. A video is circulating on social media in which Priyanka's reaction to the same has been caught. In the viral video shared by a fan club, Priyanka can be seen gracefully navigating the situation with laughter and poise.

Watch The Viral Video: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Patty Cardona (@jerryxmimi)

 In the video, Priyanka can be seen laughing while posing for the cameras and the lift doors closed in on her. She decided to change the pose to keep the door from closing with one foot outside the lift, she flashed her mesmerizing smile and posed for a few more clicks. But When she pulled herself back into the lift, her heel got stuck to the ground, turning it into an unexpected moment. Refusing to let the incident spoil her evening, she exited the building with confidence and elegance. 

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is set to appear in the second season of Citadel, alongside the action-comedy film Heads of State, featuring Idris Elba and John Cena, in her upcoming projects.

