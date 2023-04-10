Priyanka Chopra Gives Sneak Peek Into Malti Marie's First Easter Celebrations- See Pics

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra, who recently, came to India with daughter Malti Marie for the first time since her birth shared pictures of her first Easter celebrations. The actress took to Instagram and shared pictures of Malti Marie’s Easter celebrations in London. “Easter Sunday,” she captioned the pictures.

In the first picture, Malti Marie could be seen wearing a white t-shirt with ‘Malti Marie’s First Easter’ written on it. In the second picture, Priyanka can be seen taking a mirror selfie as she kisses her on the head. In the next two pictures, she could be seen savouring on the Easter delights. In the last pictures, Malti could be seen waving at the dogs.

Fans were quite excited to see Malti Marie’s Easter pictures and shared their love and adoration in the comments section as soon as Pee Cee shared the photos. “Happy first Easter to MM,” a user commented. “She's just the exact replica of @nickjonas ....God bless the baby,” another user commented. Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ following his crucifixion on Good Friday. It also marks the culmination of Lent, a 40-day period of fasting and penance.

See the pics here

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the release of her upcoming web series ‘Citadel’ alongside Richard Madden and is busy with the promotions. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar`s `Jee Le Zaraa`, which promises to be another tale of friendship in the mould of cult hits `Dil Chahta Hai` and `Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara`. `Jee Le Zaraa` is reportedly going on floors soon.