Priyanka Chopra goes behind the wheel for The White Tiger, shares pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra is in town for the shoot of her Netflix film titled The White Tiger based on the book by the same name.

Sharing a picture of herself on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, "Drivers ed.. #thewhitetiger #stickshiftlife... it’s on.. @chanchal_dsouza, " The actress has her back facing to the camera in the picture.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in 'The Sky is Pink' along with Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohan Saraf.

The film was helmed by Shonali Bose and is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.

Priyanka and her sister will be seen dubbing for the Hindi version of Disney's Frozen 2 apart from sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao in 'The White Tiger'.