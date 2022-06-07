हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra had a gala time with Anne Hathaway and Blackpink&#039;s Lisa in Paris - See PICS!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Global icon Priyanka Chopra's Bulgari ambassadorship continues with a stunning fashion moment.

On Monday, the diva attended Bulgari's High Jewelry Gala, where the fine jewellery brand's new 'Eden The Garden of Wonders' collection was unveiled in a fashion show format.

 

The 'Fashion' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with other ambassadors Anne Hathaway and Blackpink's Lisa.

The actor captioned the post and wrote, "And then there was us.. girls just wanna have fun!".

sam

Anne and Lisa wore matching yellow outfits, with Anne wearing Valentino and Lisa wearing Pinkong. In the meantime, Priyanka chose a glitzy Rasario ensemble.

The 39-year-old star wore a Rasario orange plunge-neck sequined dress which she matched with a spectacular Bulgari necklace portraying the fine jeweller's trademark serpent design, embellished with a 25.7-carat pink diamond.

She also wore two Bulgari rubellite rings: a pinkgold ring and a Serpenti rubellite ring.

Anne Hathaway and Blackpink's Lisa, both Bulgari ambassadors, sat front row with Priyanka, who sported their own prominent Bulgari jewellery.

The actress just began working with Bulgari, featuring Hathaway, Blackpink's Lisa, Zendaya, and Chinese actress Shu Qi in the exquisite jeweller's "Unexpected Wonders" campaign.

Bulgari later published photographs of Chopra from the campaign, showing her wearing the Eden The Garden of Wonders High Jewellery collection's Sapphire Flower Fantasy necklace.

Bulgari's High Jewellery collection was worn by all three brand ambassadors to complete their stunning ensembles.

The public will be introduced to Bulgari's newest collection, 'Eden: The Garden of Wonders', this week.

The jewellery firm recently revealed Priyanka Chopra as one of their four new brand ambassadors, with Hollywood icons Anne Hathaway and Zendaya, as well as Blackpink's Lisa.

Meanwhile, Chopra is a global ambassador and creative collaborator for the beauty brand Max Factor. PC's appointment occurred after she launched her own hair care line, Anomaly, in the beauty market. 

