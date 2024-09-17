Priyanka Chopra Has The Sweetest Birthday Wish For Nick Jonas As She Attends His Concert With Daughter Malti: 'You Make All Our Dreams Come True'

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of her husband Nick Jonas' birthday celebration as she attended his concert in London with their daughter Malti Marie. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, spent Nick's special day together, and Priyanka finally shared a heartfelt birthday message for her husband on social media, much to the delight of their fans.

In the first picture shared by Priyanka, the trio can be seen posing backstage at Nick's O2 Arena concert in London. Priyanka stuns in an orange bodycon dress, while Nick sports a casual look in a blue jacket and trousers with a graphic tee. Their daughter, Malti, dressed in a cute brown and white outfit, is held close between her parents. The family moment captures the singer gazing lovingly at his daughter, while Priyanka flashes her signature bright smile.

Priyanka also posted a video clip of Nick performing on stage amid cheering fans, along with a few more snapshots, including one of her carrying Malti, who’s adorably wearing headphones, as they walk through a hallway. Another picture shows Nick holding Malti, making it a picture-perfect family day.

Alongside the post, Priyanka wrote a touching birthday note for Nick, calling him the "best husband and dad" and expressing how he makes all their dreams come true. She wrote, “Happiest birthday to the best husband and dad. You make all our dreams come true .. everyday.. we love you @nickjonas, accompanied by a heart emoji.”

Have a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, Nick also shared a glimpse of his simple yet charming birthday cake on his Instagram Stories—a stack of six pancakes topped with a "Happy Birthday" tag and a glass of drink by its side, with his initials "NJ" on the plate.

Have a look:

The Jonas Brothers, who are currently on a world tour celebrating five albums, performed at the O2 Arena in London on Monday and will hit the same stage again on Tuesday. The concerts, originally scheduled for June 12 and 13, were rescheduled for September 16 and 17.

Priyanka, on the other hand, is gearing up to begin filming for the second season of her hit spy series ‘Citadel.’