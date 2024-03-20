Priyanka Chopra Headlines Prime Video Event, Teases Documentary On Violence Against Women - WATCH

New Delhi: Priyanka is taking a proactive stance as an activist, offering a glimpse into her documentary addressing violence against women. Titled 'Women of My Billion' and produced by Priyanka herself, the documentary delves into the struggles, aspirations, rights, and resistance against various forms of violence that bind women in India together.

The narrative follows Srishti's remarkable journey covering 3800 km in 240 days, spanning from Kanyakumari in South India to Kashmir in the North. Presented through the perspective of UN SDG Changemaker Award winner and activist, the film sheds light on a community deserving respect, empowerment, and safeguarding. A sneak peek of the documentary was showcased at the 'Prime Video Presents' event on Tuesday, held at a 5-star venue in Mumbai's Santa Cruz area. The event unveiled plans for nearly 70 titles.

During discussions with the media, Priyanka emphasized the documentary's pivotal query on violence against women, asserting its global relevance beyond just an issue specific to India. The documentary is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video.

Now, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is spending some quality time with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter in Mumbai.

At the event, many titles were announced causing a widespread uproar. Among the newcomers, the titles that promise to be binge-worthy include the alcohol startup story, 'Daring Partners', starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty and Jaaved Jaaferi; Uorfi Javed's unscripted show, 'Follow Karlo Yaar'; Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Ayesha Sood's 'In Transit', a documentary series that explores the lives of trans and non-binary individuals; 'The Great Indian Code' which looks at the birth of the software industry in India; and Nikkhil Advani's adaptation of Sanjeev Sanyal's book, 'The Revolutionaries', based on the lives and sacrifices of our freedom fighters.

Among the Amazon original films in Hindi are Anil Kapoor's action drama 'Subedar'; Boman Irani's directorial debut, 'The Mehta Boys'; the small-town comedy 'Supermen of Malegaon' from Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Farhan Akhtar, with Adarsh Gaurav playing the lead character; the Usha Mehta biopic 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', featuring Sara Ali Khan; the Abhishek Bachchan-starrer 'Be Happy'; and the superstition-themed 'Chhorii 2'.