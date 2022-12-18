Priyanka Chopra heads off in flight with daughter Malti Marie ahead of Christmas- SEE PIC

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra is one such actress who never fails to amaze her fan, no matter what. The actress often shares her pictures with daughter Malti Marie, although she has not revealed her face yet. Recently, Priyanka posted a picture with her daughter as they jetted off in a flight ahead of Christmas celebrations. “Off we go,” she captioned the post. In the photo, Priyanka was seen wearing a black outfit which she paired up with sunglasses and a black hat. Malti wore a white shirt and grey dress. Both of them looked out of the airplane window, however Priyanka did not reveal the destination.

Malti Marie is Priyanka and her husband and singer Nick Jonas’ first child. Priyanka and singer Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur`s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as `It`s All Coming Back To Me`, and the series `Citadel`. Produced by Russo Brothers, `Citadel` will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar`s `Jee Le Zaraa`, which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of `Dil Chahta Hai` and `Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara`, both of which have become cult classics over the years. `Jee Le Zaraa` is reportedly going on floors soon and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023.