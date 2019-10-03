Priyanka Chopra: I have a family of mad cricket-lovers

Mumbai: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she is a big fan of cricket.

"My father used to love cricket. So, whenever there was a tournament, we would watch it together. If I used to get up from my seat during the match, and an Indian player hit a six, I was made to keep standing for some time. Cricket was a big thing at my place. My uncle has played Ranji cricket so it's kind of a mad cricket-loving family," she said.

Priyanka also recalled her wedding day when Team Bride and Team Groom played a cricket match.

"My cousins are cricket fans, so during my wedding as well, we played cricket by dividing everyone into Team Bride and Team Groom. Nick is a great baseball player, but the two sports are different, so obviously, Team Bride won the match!'' said Priyanka, when she recently appeared on Star Sports' Cricket Live.

On the film front, Priyanka will be seen in Shonali Bose's "The Sky Is Pink", which is scheduled to release on October 11.